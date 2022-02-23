Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — MEIJER STABBER IN COURT: The man accused of randomly stabbing two people in a local Meijer will be in court today.



The victims, a 19 and 74-year-old, are both expected to be ok. Police have not released much information about the suspect. They believe the man is homeless and may suffer from a mental illness. The stabbing happened at Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue on Monday night.

TEACHER CHARGED WITH CSC: A former middle school teacher in Wyoming is now facing a criminal sexual conduct charge dating back to a 1996 incident.

Charles L. Elsenheimer, 49, was a teacher at Godwin Heights Public Schools when the offense allegedly occurred. The victim, a middle school student at the time, came forward to police in late 2021, which launched an investigation into the allegations.

MUSK. TEEN HIT: A 16-year-old girl walking to school was struck by a van in Egleston Township Tuesday morning.

Police say the student suffered critical injuries, but is stable at this time. The driver is cooperating with police.

GH SOCIAL ZONES: The City of Grand Haven is expanding it's outdoor dining scene during the summer months.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the closure of Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street from May 1 to Sept. 30. The area will be used for additional outdoor dining and community space.

FORECAST: Temperatures tumble below freezing through the weekend. Accumulating snow tomorrow night.

