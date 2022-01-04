Early Morning Rush | Friday, April 1

Here are the top headlines for Friday, April 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING OVERNIGHT: Deputies say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm while playing with a gun at a home in Gaines Township Thursday night.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the girl and two others were at a residence in the Kentwood Mobile Home Park on N. Kenbrook Street SE around 9 p.m. Thursday. The group of teens were playing with a gun when it went off, striking the 17-year-old girl in the arm.

WHITMER TRIAL CLOSING ARGUMENTS: Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated.

Only one defendant, Daniel Harris, chose to testify in his own defense. But his denial of any crime Thursday was met by an aggressive cross-examination in which prosecutors used his own words to show his contempt for Whitmer and even suggestions about how to kill her.

SPRING BREAK TRAVEL: The Gerald R. Ford International Airport says spring break travel is improved, moving up to 65% compared to last year.

The airport expects more than 150,000 passengers. Masks are still required at every airport across the country.

FORECAST: Cooler today with gradually clearing skies. More rain tomorrow afternoon. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.