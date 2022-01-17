Early Morning Rush: Monday, Jan. 17

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Jan. 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MLK VACCINE DRIVE TODAY: Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at Brown Hutcherson Ministries on Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The free vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on MLK Day and will be administering vaccines for walk-ups or by appointment.

AT HOME TESTS WEBSITE TO LAUNCH: The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.

Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced Friday.

ROCKFORD DEATH INVESTIGATION: A 42-year-old woman was found dead in a Rockford home on Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police said the home is on the 100 block of E Division Street. The cause and manner of death are still unknown until an autopsy can be performed.

UM PRESIDENT FIRED: Dr. Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan, the Board of Regents announced Saturday. U-M officials received an anonymous complaint about Schlissel having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate University employee on Dec. 8.

After investigation, the Board says they discovered Schlissel has used his University email over a period of years to communicate with the employee 'in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University.'

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, light snow, and seasonable temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

