Early Morning Rush: Monday, Feb. 14

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Feb. 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BRIDGE REOPENED: The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.”

PFIZER SHOT DELAYED: U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5, creating major uncertainty about how soon the shots could become available.

The FDA had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of extra-low doses of its vaccine for the youngest children before studies were even finished, but now the FDA has reversed course.

SUPER BOWL WINNER: In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

FREE COOKIES TODAY: Stafford’s win yesterday means free cookies today! Before the big game, Detroit Cookie Company said they would give out free Peanut Butter Volcano cookies – Stafford’s favorite – if the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Now, they are living up to that deal. Detroit Cookie Company has locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and most recently on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. Each location will give out 300 cookies to the first 300 customers.

FORECAST: Warming up after today. Tracking a messy system mid-week.

