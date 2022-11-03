Early Morning Rush | Friday, March 11

Here are the top headlines for Friday, March 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WAYLAND SEXUAL ASSAULT: The Wayland Police Department is seeking two suspects after a sexual assault on a nature trail Thursday.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., a woman was walking on the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street when she was confronted and sexually assaulted by two men. The suspects were seen fleeing north toward Rabbit River, away from Elm Street following the assault.

WHITMER TRIAL RECAP: The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued Thursday.

After Wednesday left off with Special Agent Todd Reineck on the stand, Thursday began with cross examination, as attorneys for Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta got the chance to build their cases.

GRPS GRAD REQUIREMENTS: As a way of helping seniors impacted by the pandemic, Grand Rapids Public Schools is reducing the amount of credits needed to graduate.

GRPS says it has greater graduation requirements than the rest of the state, so this adjustment brings those requirements in line with other Michigan schools. The adjustment only impacts seniors.

HOLLAND DEVELOPMENTS: The City of Holland announced two plans for community development thanks to two gifts totaling $6 million.

The estate of James P. Heeringa gifted the city $5 million, and the cash has been designated to go towards a new city building. After talks with the estate, staff recommended the charitable gift toward the construction of a new recreation center.

FORECAST: A chilly start to the weekend followed by a warm-up most of next week. Get the full forecast here.

