Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MDHHS GUIDELINES: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance for all K-12 students statewide on Monday.

The change was made to reflect current CDC recommendations. Students may only have to quarantine "as short as five days," MDHHS officials write in a release.

TESTING REIMBURSEMENT: Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans.

Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement.

GRAND RAPIDS FIRE: A fire destroyed the attached garage of a home in northeast Grand Rapids late Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Waldorn Avenue.

There were people inside the home, but it's not clear how many. GRFD says the occupants were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but it's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

GEORGIA WINS NATTY: The Georgia Bulldogs overcame their nemesis Alabama on Monday night, winning their first national championship in more than 40 years.

The Dawgs overcame a contentious late fumble call that seemed to swing momentum toward Alabama and came away with a long-coveted national title.

FORECAST: Very cold start to your Tuesday, gaining little heat throughout the day. Bundle up! Get the full forecast here.

