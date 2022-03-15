Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, March 15

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, March 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING WALMART SHOOTING: Wyoming police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Walmart on 54th Street and Division Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The victim is identified as a 29-year-old man. It is believed that the victim was shot while inside a vehicle. While the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, authorities say the shooting was not random.

OTHER WYOMING DOMESTIC SHOOTING: The Wyoming Police Department announced Monday morning an 11-month-old girl who had been missing following a domestic disturbance that turned deadly has been found safe.

Authorities also said the mother of the child, 21-year-old Sakina Muhammad, is now in custody. She is a person of interest in the shooting death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Kwan Andre Wilson, who was found shot at their home on Taft Avenue Sunday evening.

WEED IN WHITEHALL: While Muskegon County as a whole is no stranger to marijuana shops, the city of Whitehall welcomed its first when New Standard opened on Monday.

According to the staff, demand has been high. This is New Standard's ninth location around the state, including one in the marijuana-populated Muskegon.

FORECAST: An above-average week with few chances for precipitation. Get the full forecast here.

