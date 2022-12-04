Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 12

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, April 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WAITING ON LYOYA VIDEO: In Grand Rapids and across the country, community groups are continuing to call on GRPD to release a video showing the moment an officer killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

GRPD says the footage will be released to the public no later than Friday at noon. MSP is leading the investigation and said they have not yet interviewed the involved officer, but it's unclear why.

WHITMER SUSPECTS RETRIAL: A jury's inability to reach a unanimous verdict for two men charged in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer means the federal government can take them to trial again.

The jury last week acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, whom prosecutors described as "soldiers" in the foiled plot, but deadlocked on the alleged leaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. It was an extraordinary setback for the government, which claimed the men wanted to trigger a civil war before the 2020 election.

GRAND HAVEN CHIEF: Less than two weeks after dropping out of contention for the Muskegon police chief job, Grand Haven’s top cop has signed an agreement to keep working in Coast Guard City USA.

Jeff Hawke has signed an agreement that will keep him as the Director of Public Safety in Grand Haven through Dec. 31, 2024. It’s a position he has held since 2012. Before that, he served as a police officer in Cadillac.

WHITECAPS HOME OPENER: The West Michigan Whitecaps will host its home opener tonight at LMCU Ballpark.

Changes this year include a pitch clock to speed up the game. The ballpark has also gone cashless. The Whitecaps will be hosting the Lansing Lugnuts tonight at 6:35.

FORECAST: Spring weather returns with warmer temperatures, higher dew points and potentially strong storms. High of 66° Tuesday. Get the full forecast here.

