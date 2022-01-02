Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — PEDESTRIAN KILLED: One person was killed Monday evening after being struck by a semi truck in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at 54th Street and Division Avenue. A semi truck was traveling eastbound on 54th Street when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

NO MERCY UNION DEAL: Trinity Health and the union representing Mercy Health Muskegon healthcare workers have yet to reach a contract agreement. The end-of-January deadline was set by the union earlier this month, calling on the hospital's parent company to finish negotiations.

The union will now have a vote of action Tuesday, Feb. 1. It's unclear if that means there'll be a strike or other action taken by the healthcare workers.

PFIZER AND MODERNA VAX STUFF: The Moderna vaccine officially has approval by US health regulators. Officials hope this will boost the public’s confidence in the shots.

Pfizer’s vaccine was granted full approval in late August, and the company is now working on the vaccine for children as young as 6 months old. That approval is expected later this month.

FORECAST: High impacts from heavy, wet snow will affect portions of West Michigan. Get the full forecast here.

