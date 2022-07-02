Early Morning Rush: Monday, Feb. 7

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Feb. 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GR HOUSE FIRE: No injuries are being reported after an overnight house fire in Grand Rapids. Kent County dispatch reported the fire around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say crews encountered heavy flames, but no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

GR TEEN KILLED: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in his vehicle in Grand Rapids Saturday night, the Police Department says.

Detectives and crime technicians are currently investigation the situation. Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack confirmed on Facebook Sunday that the victim was his cousin.

DENNIS BOWMAN SENTENCING: Dennis Bowman is scheduled to be sentenced today. In December, he pleased no contest to killing his 14-year-old adopted daughter back in 1989.

Aundria Bowman was reported missing before her remains were discovered in the backyard of her home in Allegan County in 2020. Bowman is already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Virginia woman in 1980.

FORECAST: A fairly quiet start to the work week, but for how long? Get the full forecast here.

