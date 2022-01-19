Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Jan. 19

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — AT HOME COVID TEST LAUNCH: The Biden administration has started taking orders for free at-home COVID tests through a federal website that launched Tuesday — a day earlier than expected.

The launch allows each family a maximum of four tests per household, which will be shipped within seven to 12 days.

OTTAWA CO HOME BREAK INS: In Ottawa County, investigators are looking for thieves who are targeting the homes of local small business owners.

There have been four break-ins in the homes of Chinese restaurant owners over the last four months, but Captain Jake Sparks with the Sheriff's Office says these cases aren't being considered a hate crime.

GRPD CHIEF FORUM TODAY: Today, community members are invited to meet the three final candidates in the search for Grand Rapids’ next police chief.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the candidates are expected to give brief remarks and answer questions from community members. Once the public has a chance to meet the candidates, they will be able to share their thoughts via a web survey.

FORECAST: As temperatures crash, lake-effect snow fires up. West of US-31 will mainly be impacted. Get the full forecast here.

