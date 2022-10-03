Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 10

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, March 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — WHITMER TRIAL CONTINUES: The focus of a trial in Michigan has quickly turned to the question of whether the FBI tricked and cajoled four defendants into agreeing to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

During the initial round of opening statements to jurors, lawyers on Wednesday tiptoed around whether agents induced the men to commit crimes they wouldn't have contemplated on their own, known as entrapment.

BOWLING ALLEY BREAK IN: The owners of a small, family-run bowling alley are hoping the thief or thieves who broke in and stole money from them are found and arrested.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Rock 'n' Bowl in Wayland. They smashed the glass front door with a brick and then helped themselves to candy and cash.

GAS PRICES UPDATE: The House overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday night that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.

Going further than Biden's import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime.

MI COVID TWO YEARS LATER: Today marks the two year anniversary of Michigan's first confirmed COVID-19 case. In that span, more than 35,000 Michiganders have died from the virus.

Conditions are improving after the latest omicron surge, with positivity under 5%, and fewer than 1,000 cases per day.

FORECAST: Snowfall returns overnight into Friday afternoon. 1 to 3" inches should be expected. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.