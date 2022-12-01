Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — SPECTRUM 4TH BOOSTERS: Guidance from the CDC could mean a fourth booster shot for those who are immunocompromised.

Spectrum health is already offering a fourth booster shot to those who qualify. State health officials say vaccinations and booster shots are key to bringing an end to this pandemic.

KENT AND OTTAWA GUIDELINES: The Kent and Ottawa county health departments are now aligning their COVID guidelines with the CDC and the state health department.

This means guidance on mask wearing and the new reduced isolation and quarantine time periods for those exposed to COVID-19. This guidance will apply to students in K-12 grades.

HARRISON PARK ELEM VIRTUAL: The hallways at Harrison Park Academy in Grand Rapids will stay empty for the rest of the week, as dozens of students and teachers are out due to COVID-19.

Roughly 23 percent of teachers, 50 percent of paraprofessionals, 50 percent of secretaries and 33 percent of school administration are out due to positive cases, close contacts or pending results.

BLOOD SHORTAGE: The national blood supply is so low as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the American Red Cross has declared its first ever national blood crisis.

The Red Cross said Tuesday it's seen a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began. The decline coincided with the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 followed by the omicron variant now.

