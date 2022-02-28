Early Morning Rush | Monday, Feb. 28

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Feb. 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — IONIA STABBING: One man is dead after a stabbing in Ionia, the County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 7:26 Sunday night, Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of Phillip Court. The man called 911, saying he had stabbed another man in the house out of self defense, police said. The man succumbed to his injuries on the scene despite life-saving interventions by first responders.

UKRAINE RUSSIA PEACE TALKS: The office of Ukraine's president has confirmed that a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.

GAS PRICES RISE: The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

NBR PROTEST: About a dozen people gathered on the corner of Sherman and Henry in Muskegon Sunday to protest a new research facility that is known to test on animals.

In January, the Muskegon City Commission voted unanimously to sell the old West Shoreline Correctional Facility to Northern Biomedical Research. The sale has sparked outrange in the community.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy and calm today. Minor chances for light rain and snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.