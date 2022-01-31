Early Morning Rush: Monday, Jan. 31

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Jan. 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TRINITY NURSE CONTRACT: Trinity Health and union hospital workers in Muskegon have through the end of the day to make a contract agreement.

Union employees want better pay and improved staffing conditions. If an agreement is not reached by the end of business today, union members will take a vote on what to do next, which could mean picketing or even going on strike.

MERCY DOD NURSES LAST DAY: Medical workers with the Department of Defense are set to leave Mercy Health Muskegon this morning after assisting the hospital over the last 30 days.

They were called in after the hospital became overwhelmed with the surge of omicron cases. Hospital leaders say they are optimistic things are headed in the right direction.

SNOWMOBILES RULING: Snowmobiles driven by state employees are now considered motor vehicles, according to a recent decision by the Michigan Supreme Court.

This means taxpayers could be held liable in a crash that injured two people in Antrim County, when a woman was thrown off a bridge and a man was trapped under his snowmobile. They say they had to swerve to avoid DNR snowmobiles.

SUPER BOWL MATCHUP: The Bengals will take on the Rams in Super Bowl 56.

The underdog Cincinnati Bengals erased an 18-point deficit, stunning the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. This will be the team’s first super bowl appearance since 1989. The Los Angeles Rams also overcame a double digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

FORECAST: Quiet weather today and most of your Tuesday. The Winter storm begins Tuesday evening. Get the full forecast here.

