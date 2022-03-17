Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 17

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, March 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER TRIAL RESUMES: The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is resuming after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said testimony will pick up again Thursday. The trial was suspended this week because the virus had struck a key participant in the case.

WALMART SHOOTING CHARGES: Wyoming police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Walmart on 54th Street and Division Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect is in custody and is being charged with open murder, among other things. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday in the 62A District Court. He is being held without bond at the Kent County Jail.

ANOTHER SURGE WARNING: Cases continue to drop in West Michigan, but state officials still want the public to be prepared for another surge.

They are monitoring the situation in the United Kingdom, where cases have spiked 48% in the last week. Health officials warn that if we don't keep up with vaccination rates, we could be vulnerable to the next variant.

MARCH MADNESS BEGINS: March Madness is back, and both U-M and MSU will be putting in their bid for the NCAA trophy.

11-seed Wolverines will play at 12:15 p.m. this afternoon against 6-seed Colorado State. MSU will face off against 10-seed Davidson Friday at 9:40 p.m.

Nuisance light rain and mild today. Rainy and cooler weather for tomorrow and Saturday.

