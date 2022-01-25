Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, Jan. 26

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — MUSKEGON SALE DEBATE: The Muskegon City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the sale of a site that formerly housed the West Shoreline Correctional Facility, but some are concerned about who is behind the purchase.

Northern Biomedical Research, a company that previously called Muskegon home before moving over to Norton Shores, bought the site. It has faced backlash for its practice of medical testing on animals. Muskegon’s mayor says the pros outweigh the cons.

RECORD PEDIATRIC CASES: Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids says it currently has the most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before, and doctors believe the Omicron variant may be to blame.

As of right now, 30 pediatric patients are hospitalized, half of which are currently in the intensive care unit.

ROCKFORD OFFICER CHARGED: Former Rockford police lieutenant Aaron Sawyer faced a new criminal charge on Tuesday in the City of Grand Rapids.

The misdemeanor charge is connected to allegations of Sawyer making a false police report on Dec. 9, 2021. Sawyer was previously charged for failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident in regards to an accident on Dec. 9, 2021.

STATE OF THE STATE TONIGHT: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to make a major announcement tonight during her State of the State address.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the governor is expected to call for a rollback of Michigan’s tax on pensions. This would save about 500,000 Michigan seniors around $1,000 every year.

