Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROAD PROJECTS START TODAY: There are a couple of big road construction projects to keep in mind as you kick off your work week. The projects are starting today on I-96 between 36th Street and M-6.

MDOT is rebuilding two miles of I-96 between Whitneyville Avenue and Thornapple River Drive. Crews are also starting to work on a new ramp and interchange connector at M-21 on I-96.

LYOYA WEEKEND PROTESTS: One day after Patrick Lyoya's funeral, around a hundred people gathered downtown for a demonstration in his honor. To simply call it a protest would not do it justice. Protesting and marching were the theme of the latter half of the day, but ahead of that, it was a community cookout.

Starting at Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m., the cookout was meant for everyone to enjoy. Community activist Deandre Jones said spreading the message of justice for Patrick isn't just about making demands, it's about coming together. Shortly after 6:30, the group of around 100 took to the streets to bring the message to the rest of downtown.

HOLLAND DEI AND LAKESHORE DISCUSSIONS: The City of Holland is focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion this morning. City officials are partnering with Hope College with the goal of making downtown more inclusive.

Students studied census data, met with community leaders and community members, and surveyed local customers. Today, they will share their findings.

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Much cooler. High 54°.

