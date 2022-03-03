Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 3

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, March 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FREMONT SUSPECT SEARCH: Police say a suspect is on the loose after a home invasion and attempted murder in Newaygo County Wednesday night.

Fremont P.D. says it happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment building in Fremont, but has not specified which apartment building. Investigators say a man broke into the apartment and attacked two people inside with a knife.

Police say by the time they arrived on scene, the unknown suspect had run away.

MERCY ARENA MARIJUANA: Already with a plethora of dispensaries, Muskegon could become even more pot friendly soon.

The City's planning commission endorsed a proposal to allow marijuana-centered events to happen at two locations: Mercy Health Arena and Marsh Field.

COVID NUMBERS AND MASK MANDATE: We’re seeing continued improvement in the number of daily COVID cases across the country.

Here is Michigan, this means most employees in the state will no longer be required to wear masks starting today. However, this does not apply to all state employees. Those working in state hospitals and prisons may be required to mask up.

FORECAST: A cold but sunny Thursday will be followed by a windy, rainy at times, and warmer weekend. Get the full forecast here.

