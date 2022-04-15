Early Morning Rush | Friday, April 15

Here are the top headlines for Friday, April 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CRUMP AND FAMILY LATEST: The family of Patrick Lyoya, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Detroit-based attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference Thursday addressing Lyoya's death.

At the conference, Crump and Johnson called for justice for Lyoya and condemned the actions of the Grand Rapids Police officer who shot and killed him. Johnson argued that lethal force was not warranted, saying the officer could not have been in immediate fear of his life while kneeling on Lyoya who didn't have a weapon.

RALLY AND PROTESTS: A group of people Thursday gathered at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya.

The gathering came a day after GRPD released several videos showing Lyoya's death. Community members are calling for the officer who shot Lyoya to be identified and charged in the shooting. Gatherings are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

INSURANCE REFUNDS LATEST: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than $2 billion in auto refunds have still not been sent out.

Insurance companies have just a little longer than one month to distribute those checks. Michigan drivers who do not receive their refund checks by May 9 should call their insurance company or the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

FORECAST: Winds pick back up this afternoon with more clouds and cooler temperatures. High of 47° Friday. Get the full forecast here.

