Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, March 1

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, March 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — STATE OF THE UNION: Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

The address is set to begin at 9 p.m. and will be live streamed on wzzm13.com.

FORMULA RECALL: After another infant's death, Abbott's powdered baby formula recall now includes one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

The recall began earlier in February when investigators linked three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan to bacterial contamination. The FDA initially said four babies were hospitalized -- one with salmonella and three others with Cronobacter sakazakiim. One of the babies with Cronobacter died.

WHITMER REELECTION: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be seeking re-election, making the official announcement in a tweet Monday afternoon.

13 Republicans have said they’ll be entering the race. The primary election is on Aug. 2. The general election is on Nov. 8.

PART TIME UNEMPLOYMENT LAW: A law enacted Monday gives Michigan's unemployment agency flexibility to stop seeking repayment of benefits from part-time workers who began qualifying when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The bill, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is intended to resolve a conflict between state law and a new federal program — created in 2020 and extended into 2021 — that provided unemployment aid to people who were not otherwise eligible, including part-time employees.

FORECAST: A few minor chances of precipitation between now and the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.