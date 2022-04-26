Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 26

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, April 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SCHURR NAME RELEASED: After weeks of community pressure to release the name of the officer captured on cellphone video shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, the Grand Rapids Police Chief has confirmed his name.

Christopher Schurr was the officer involved, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday afternoon. Schurr has been with the force since 2015. Winstrom says he's releasing the officer's name in the interest of transparency, "to reduce on-going speculation and to avoid any further confusion."

GOODWILL ROBBED: Deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run and larceny of a Goodwill.

Police say the incident occurred March 19 around 11:15 p.m. at a Goodwill in Greenville. The suspect allegedly struck the building with her vehicle and stole donations from the store.

GRAND HAVEN DIESEL PLANT: Grand Haven City Council has approved the sale of the old Board of Light and Power diesel plant to an Illinois-based company for $1 million after a year of consideration.

It will be a mixed-use development building, which could include event and office space, and a restaurant.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain/snow showers possible mainly north. High 44°. Get the full forecast here.

