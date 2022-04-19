Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, April 19

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, April 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OTTAWA CO HOME INVASION: A woman was injured Monday evening in a home invasion and stabbing incident in Ottawa County.

Police say they responded to the report of a home invasion in the 200 block of N 160th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A 22-year-old woman had arrived at her home and found an unknown man in her bedroom. After a brief altercation, the woman was stabbed in the abdomen and the man fled on foot.

MUSKEGON SHOOTINGS: Muskegon police are investigating the shooting deaths of two Muskegon men Monday night and trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

Police were first called to the 800 block of Emerald Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old Muskegon man inside a home, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Later that night, police say they were called to an apartment around 10:20 p.m. and found a 20-year-old Muskegon man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

LYOYA AUTOPSY TODAY: The law offices of Ben Crump announced Monday that they would be revealing the results of an independent autopsy of Patrick Lyoya on Tuesday.

Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4 after a struggle between Lyoya and the officer. Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will host a news conference on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit.

FORECAST: Mostly to partly cloudy with an A.M. flurry or sprinkle possible. High of 44°. Get the full forecast here.

