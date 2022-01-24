Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, Jan. 25

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING HOUSE FIRE: Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire overnight in Kent County.

The house was fully involved when fire crews got to the scene. Police say everyone inside got out safely, and no injuries have been reported.

SANTO ID CONFIRMED: The body believed to be Brendan Santo was recovered from the Red Cedar River in East Lansing Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State University Police.

Police were able to confirm the body is Brendan Santo around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The medical examiner positively identified the body using dental records.

MISSING BOBCAT UPDATE: After nearly a month, Artemis the bobcat is still missing from the Blandford Nature Center. The Center first posted about Artemis' disappearance over three weeks ago on Dec. 30, 2021.

Blandford officials say Artemis has been seen on the nature center's property through trail cameras, so they know she has not traveled far.

FORECAST: With fresh snow and clearing skies, temperatures may drop below zero at night. Get the full forecast here.

