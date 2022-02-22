Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, Feb. 22

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING STABBING: Police are investigating a stabbing at a Wyoming Meijer Monday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue SW just before 8 p.m. Two victims were located inside the store and transported to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

JUWAN HOWARD PUNISHMENT: University of Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard will serve a five game suspension following an altercation in the handshake line after Sunday's Wisconsin-Michigan game, the Big Ten Conference announced.

The five-game suspension will last the rest of the regular season, as Michigan has five games to go, after Howard landed an open-hand shot on Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

GUN LAKE NO MORE MASKS: Beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m., masks will no longer be required for visitors at Gun Lake Casino.

They will still be highly recommended for both guests and employees, and free masks will be available to anyone who wants one. In addition, food and drinks will be allowed at table games in the casino.

FORECAST: Wintry mix north of I-96, moderate to heavy rainfall south of I-96 through this evening. Get the full forecast here.

