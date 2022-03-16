Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, March 16

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, March 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UKRAINE CONGRESS ADDRESS TODAY: Ukraine’s president is preparing to address the U.S. Congress directly today.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be joining congress by video link this morning at 9 a.m. He is expected to ask the U.S. for air support, as well as a no-fly zone. The White House has been hesitant to support either side, instead offering weapons and hundreds of million of dollars in aid.

KENT CO CARJACKINGS: The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating more carjackings this year than it did in all of 2021.

They tell us there have been four carjackings this year, including one Monday night in Gaines Township where a man pointed a gun at a woman while another man took the keys.

STATE GAS TAX: Michigan lawmakers voted Tuesday to suspend the state's 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months, finalizing a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she will veto.

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 on mostly party lines in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week. It is written to save drivers facing higher pump prices about $750 million by freezing the taxes from April through September, but it would not take effect until next year due to Democratic opposition.

LAUGHFEST STARTS TODAY: Gilda’s LaughFest is back! It's the nation’s first-ever community-wide comedy festival. It began in 2011 and has become a staple in the Grand Rapids entertainment scene. Every year, people flock to Grand Rapids to experience comedy gold, all while supporting a local organization.

Proceeds from the festival and donations raised go to support the free cancer and grief emotional health program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Gilda’s Club is celebrating 21 years of operations, having first opened its doors to the public on February 15, 2001.

FORECAST: Temperatures climb into or near 60 today and tomorrow, followed by end-of-the-week rain.

