Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 6

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, April 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MUSKEGON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: There was a heavy police presence around midnight Wednesday near Tiffany Woods Apartments, located on Roosevelt Road in Muskegon. Authorities responded to the area after receiving a shots fired call.

The Norton Shores Fire Department posted on Facebook shortly after 12 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. Information surrounding the incident is currently limited. It's still unclear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

WHITMER DELIBERATIONS CONTINUE: Jury deliberations are entering a third day in a trial that centers on a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

No verdict was reached Tuesday, hours after U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker turned down the jury's request for trial transcripts. Transcripts aren't available yet. But even if they were, the judge said, jurors shouldn't have them and instead must rely on their memory.

GRPD VIRAL ARREST: A video of a traffic stop in Grand Rapids is making rounds on social media. The video, taken last Friday, shows guns drawn by the police officers, asking a man to exit the house.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack posted the video to his Facebook page. Both he and new Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom have different accounts of what happened that day.

GRPD SHOOTING VICTIM: The man killed in a Monday GRPD traffic stop has been identified as 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. Police say he ran and struggled with police before being shot and killed.

It's still unclear what led to the stop, but police say it may be because the license plate didn't belong to the car he was in. The officer involved is now on administrative leave.

FORECAST: Unsettled weather settles in through Saturday with numerous rounds of showers. High of 54° Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

