Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, Feb. 16

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MUSKEGON HTS HOMICIDE: Police in Muskegon Heights are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing murder investigation.

They have released security camera footage from the Shell-Mart on West Sherman and Peck Street where 27-year-old Lawrence Longmire was shot and killed in October. 28-year-old Sir-urious Wynn has been charged in his murder. Police say if you see him to call 911.

CAR INTO POLE: Police suspect a drunk driver might be behind a crash in Walker overnight at Leonard and Maple Leaf. The crash happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control and took down a utility police. Power in the area was not impacted, and the driver was not seriously injured. The investigation is ongoing.

SPRING LAKE PRINCIPAL: Spring Lake High School's Principal Mike Gilchrist's resignation was accepted by the Spring Lake Public School board on Thursday, Feb. 10 following findings from an investigation that revealed widespread altering of students’ academic records.

The investigation revealed that 51 grades had been modified involving 31 students instructed by 17 different teachers over the course of an eight-year period.

CANADA EASES RESTRICTIONS: Citing a decrease in omicron cases, Canada will ease its entry requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country.

Starting just after midnight on Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter with a negative rapid antigen test from the last 24 hours instead of a molecular PCR test. PCR tests will still be accepted.

FORECAST: Strong winds, moderate rain, and highs near 50°. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.