Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 25

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Feb. 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MESSY ROADS AND LINCOLN LAKE CRASH: Police were on scene for several hours overnight after two cars crashed head on. It happened on Lincoln Lake Avenue, just south of 17 Mile.

It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. Road conditions aren’t the best this morning after Thursday night’s snow.

UKRAINE RUSSIA LATEST: The invasion of Ukraine by Russia continues into its third day with Russian troops focusing on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Russian forces have already captured the old nuclear power station and exclusion zone in Chernobyl. There are reports that hundreds in Ukraine have been killed or wounded.

CDC ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED: The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The CDC on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community.

FORECAST: Minor lake effect tonight into Saturday morning, followed by sunshine Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.