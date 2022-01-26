Early Morning Rush | Thursday, Jan. 27

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER STATE OF STATE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke for about 25 minutes at the State of the State address Wednesday night, highlighting accomplishments in Michigan and proposing tax cuts for retirees and working families. Like last year, she's reaching across the aisle to get work done in her fourth and potentially final year as our governor.

It was once again delivered virtually due to COVID-19, but this year, on the state's 185th birthday. At the start of the speech, Governor Whitmer reflected on another year dominated by the pandemic.

FERRIS LAWSUIT: The Ferris State University professor behind a profane viral video that got him suspended is now suing.

Dr. Barry Mehler says his first and fourteenth amendment rights were violated when the university put him on leave, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court.

CMU SCHOLARSHIP FIX: Central Michigan University is trying to make it right for students who mistakenly received a message last weekend saying they were awarded a full-ride scholarship.

Last Saturday, incoming students checking their online portal to learn if they'd won the Centralis Scholarship, or a full-tuition scholarship, from Central Michigan, received a message saying they'd been awarded the scholarship. The next day the school sent the students a message notifying them of the mistake.

FORECAST: Two more nights of sub-zero temperatures, likely five more days spent below freezing. Get the full forecast here.

