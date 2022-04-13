Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 13

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, April 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LYOYA VIDEO TODAY: Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he'll release multiple sources of video of the police killing of Patrick Lyoya at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lyoya, 26, was killed April 4 during what police said was a traffic stop. Winstrom says footage will be from a body worn camera, an in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system. He says he will provide context to the video at the press conference.

LOYOYA MARCH AND MTG YESTERDAY: The community marched through downtown to the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ahead of the anticipated video release of the police killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

Organizers spoke at the meeting, calling for the immediate release of the video and demanding that city officials hold GRPD accountable. Shortly after the march began Tuesday night, the NAACP also demanded that there be a full, transparent investigation into Lyoya's death.

RESTAURANT FIRE ZEELAND: An overnight fire has destroyed the Community Restaurant in downtown Zeeland, a staple of the community for decades.

Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Tuesday or reports of a commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the East Main Avenue restaurant and fire active throughout a large portion of the building. In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. They also said the building is a total loss.

FORECAST: Potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. High of 70° Wednesday.

