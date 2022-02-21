Early Morning Rush | Monday, Feb. 21

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Feb. 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FLOOD WARNINGS AND WATCHES: Ice jams along several rivers are causing flooding across West Michigan Monday morning.

There is a significant ice jam on the Grand River near the M-231 Bridge in Robinson Township. The Grand River is also flooding in Comstock Park and in parts of Ionia County. With more rain in the forecast Monday night, flooding could get even worse in the coming days.

JUWAN HOWARD FIGHT: With seconds left in Sunday's game and with victory well in hand, Wisconsin called a meaningless timeout that upset Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

He confronted Badgers' head coach Greg Gard. While both teams tried to keep them separated, Howard ultimately landed an open-handed shot on Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Multiple statements have been released following the altercation.

GRAND HAVEN PIER FACELIFT: In Grand Haven, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to raise the pier.

It's in an effort to prevent the waters of Lake Michigan from splashing over the top of it because of the lake's high levels. The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the Detroit District of the Corps of Engineers recently received 2 million dollars to help with engineering and design for the pier upgrades.

FORECAST: Impactful freezing rain is possible tonight into Tuesday evening. High of 40° today. Get the full forecast here.

