Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, March 23

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, March 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROCK THROWING: There are five reports of damage from drivers on US-131 south of Grand Rapids after pieces of concrete were thrown at cars this week. The suspects are believed to be teenagers standing off the side of the highway.

It happened to two drivers Monday and at least three drivers Tuesday near the 76th Street exist on US-131. Each person has a similar story.

OTTAWA CO. STANDOFF: A standoff continues in Ottawa County, where the sheriff's office has been at a home on Hofma Court in Grand Haven Township since around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A little after midnight Wednesday, authorities said the woman is still inside, and two family members were able to leave the home. The sheriff's office says neighbors should shelter in their basement, and the public should avoid the area for the time being.

MUSKEGON CRUELTY PROTESTS: Residents of Muskegon continue to push back on a controversial medical facility that tests on animals.

The company is looking to build a new facility at an old prison site. Commissioners have unanimously approved rezoning Northern Biomedical Research's facility as a "commercial rehab district." The company has been criticized for its testing on primates, dogs and other animals.

FORECAST: Periods of rain with a possible Wednesday thunderstorm, then more rain into Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.