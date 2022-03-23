Early Morning Rush | Thursday, March 24

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, March 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — WHITMER TRIAL LATEST: A man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Wednesday that he and his allies wanted to attack before the 2020 election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Ty Garbin is a critical witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

MCDONALD HOUSE VOLUNTEERS: Ronald McDonald House Charities has lifted COVID restrictions and is in need of volunteers.

The charity helps families with loved ones staying long-term in the hospital. They need volunteers to help with everything from maintaining the grounds to driving families to the hospital.

BIZON SENTENCE: A Michigan lawmaker was sentenced to a year of probation Tuesday for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

State Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, also must pay $1,130 in court costs and fines, undergo mental health counseling and have no contact with the victim. He had pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor.

JBZ OPENING TOMORROW: John Ball Zoo will soon be opening its doors for the 2022 season! According to a release, the zoo will be back and better than ever on Friday, March 25.

When guests arrive for the new season, they will notice some changes, including a new wallaby exhibit and the arrival of two male koalas from the San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project. The two furballs will officially become Grand Rapidians in May.

FORECAST: More rain for Thursday and Friday with possible Friday night snow showers. Get the full forecast here.

