Early Morning Rush | Friday, March 25

Here are the top headlines for Friday, March 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — COLD CASE BREAKTHROUGH: Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a missing woman who had ties to Norton Shores, has been identified as the victim in a cold case from 1988.

The investigation began in December 1988 when an unidentified woman was found along I-59 in Dade County, Georgia, just over five miles from the state line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) worked for years to identify her and begin the investigation into her death.

WHITMER PLOT TRIAL: A man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police.

"I no longer wanted to live," Kaleb Franks told jurors, minutes after settling into the witness chair in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "A large portion of my family had died. I was struggling financially. Just wasn't happy." Franks, 27, figured kidnapping someone as prominent as Whitmer was very risky: "In my opinion, you would be bound to die."

KENT COUNTY CANONSBURG: Cannonsburg Ski Resort could soon come under new management.

The Kent County Parks Department has been given the green light to try and purchase the land. The sale is still in the beginning stages, and it could take a few years to be completed.

FORECAST: Light rain this afternoon changes to lake-effect snow showers into tomorrow afternoon. Get the full forecast here.

