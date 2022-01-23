Early Morning Rush | Monday, Jan. 24

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Jan. 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OXFORD BACK TO SCHOOL: For the first time since the fatal Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, students will be filling the building again Monday.

Last week, high school students attended classes at the middle school. There have also been several open houses at the newly renovated high school. As students return, multiple resources will be available, including an emotional support dog.

HORSE CRASH SENTENCING ANGER: The man guilty of injuring two young girls and killing their horses while driving impaired was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months on probation.

The victims families believe he should have gotten more time behind bars. To make their frustration worse, the suspect did not turn himself in after being sentenced Wednesday, and missed a pretrial hearing the next day. Online records show he is still not in custody.

FBI COVID CENTER RAID: Nationwide coronavirus testing company, Center for COVID Control was raided by Chicago FBI agents over the weekend.

The company has several locations here in West Michigan and is currently under investigation by the Better Business Bureau. Friday, the company paused operations indefinitely, citing staffing resources.

FIRST DAY TO FILE TAXES: You can start e-filing your 2021 taxes today. An IRS worker shortage and higher workloads from pandemic-related programs will likely mean some challenges for taxpayers this season, according to officials. Delays in processing are to be expected.

FORECAST: More snow will impact your Monday travel as the cold weather pattern continues. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.