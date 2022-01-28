Early Morning Rush | Friday, Jan. 28

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Jan. 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GVSU RETIRED COACH DIES: Grand Valley State University students, staff and alumni are mourning the loss of legendary professor and coach Joan Boand. She was 88 years old.

Boand started teaching in 1966 and coached volleyball, basketball and track and field, thus paving the way for women in sports are GVSU. Boand retired in 1999. Last year, the university unveiled a “Wall of Champions” in her honor.

KENT CO. CRUISER HIT: A Kent County deputy and another driver were both sent to the hospital after a serious injury crash Thursday night.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Fruit Ridge Avenue near Stage Street, while a deputy was responding to a non-life threatening vehicle crash.

FERRIS PROFESSOR UPDATE: A Michigan professor suspended for making a provocative video for his history students won’t be returning to class any time soon.

A federal judge rejected Barry Mehler’s request for immediate reinstatement Wednesday and set a March 7 hearing on his bid for a preliminary injunction.

Below-zero low temperatures and wind chills into Saturday with some sunshine returning.

