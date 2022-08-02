Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GR CHILD DEATH: The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced charges against a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy he was caring for.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was responsible for the child's care at the time of the incident. He's since been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse of the first degree, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office says. If convicted, both are punishable by life in prison.

MUSKEGON PICKET APPROVAL: Union workers at Mercy Health Muskegon have voted 'yes' to authorize a picket outside of the hospital.

The vote comes after Trinity Health and the union representing Mercy Health Muskegon healthcare workers failed to reach a contract agreement by a end-of-January deadline.

STUDIO PARK HOUSING: Studio Park is asking for approval from the Downtown Development Authority to build a new 16-story tower with apartments on top of its existing parking structure in downtown Grand Rapids.

The $52 million dollar tower proposal will include 165 apartments, 24 condos, a pool, an outdoor patio and a fitness and community room.

FORECAST: Slightly above freezing point today with some sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

