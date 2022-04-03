Early Morning Rush | Friday, March 4

Here are the top headlines for Friday, March 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — NEWAYGO ATTEMPTED MURDER: A suspect is in custody in connection to a home invasion and attempted murder in Newaygo County Wednesday night.

Fremont police say it happened around 7 p.m. at Locust Hill Apartments on State Street. Investigators say a man broke into the apartment and attacked two people inside with a knife.

AMBER GRIFFIN FOUND: After years of searching, law enforcement in Battle Creek believes they found the remains of a woman who went missing in June 2020.

On Wednesday, her accused killer, Derek Horton, took police to the area of Waubascon Road and Limit Street where he reportedly buried her. Authorities announced Wednesday that he agreed to lead police to her remains as part of a conditional plea deal.

GAS PRICES SPIKE: Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a spike in crude oil prices, causing higher gas prices here in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids has seen the biggest increase, with drivers paying 44 cents more per gallon. Those prices are only expected to increase, with a nationwide average expected to reach $4 a gallon in the next three weeks.

FORECAST: Warmest temperatures of the season followed by rain Saturday night and snow late Sunday night. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.