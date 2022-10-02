Early Morning Rush | Thursday, Feb. 10

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING TODDLER DEATH: A child was killed after being struck by gunfire in their Wyoming home, the Police Department says.

A man who was also inside the home had been injured by a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital under police supervision. Police say all individuals involved in the incident have been located and there is currently no danger to the public. The weapon has been recovered.

AMBASSADOR BRIDGE LATEST: As the protests in Canada persist, the closure of the Ambassador Bridge is impacting far more than roads.

America's Largest border crossing is responsible for a massive share of parts that keep countless industries running. But if it stays closed, what will that mean for businesses in West Michigan?

SPECTRUM YELLOW STATUS: There has been an uptick in pediatric patients with COVID-19 at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital, with 20 patients right now — the highest amount since the pandemic began.

Still, Spectrum Health says cases are heading in the right direction. After 83 days, the hospital’s internal alert status in moving from red to yellow.

STATE BUDGET PROPOSED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her fourth executive budget recommendation Wednesday.

The budget recommendation focuses on a few key points including education, economic investments that support Michigan's workforce, rebuilding roads, bridges, and pipes across the state and health improvements for Michiganders.

FORECAST: Friday brings a wet and windy system through West Michigan before the weekend arrives. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.