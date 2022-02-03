Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Feb. 3

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SPECTRUM DOD LEAVING: Spectrum Health has had the help of Department of Defense medical workers over the last month. Today, that extra assistance comes to an end.

The additional medical workers came at the beginning of the year as many hospitals were becoming overwhelmed with the surge in omicron cases.

Hospital leaders now say they're cautiously optimistic things are headed in the right direction.

MH NURSE CONTRACT UPDATE: Trinity Health and the union representing Mercy Health Muskegon healthcare workers have yet to reach a contract agreement. The end-of-January deadline was set by the union in January, calling on the hospital's parent company to finish negotiations.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1 around 1,800 members of the Service Employees International Union began voting on a possible picket that if approved by members would take place outside Mercy Health Muskegon.

CHINOOK PIER PROPOSAL: Today, a developer will be presenting ideas for the Chinook Pier project.

Last summer, the Grand Haven City Council approved the "beyond the pier" master plan, aiming to redevelop the area connecting downtown Grand Haven and the riverfront. Today's virtual meeting starts at 3 p.m., offering members of the public a chance to ask the developer questions.

OTTAWA BEACH INN NEW LOOK: An extensive renovation and rebrand is taking place on the lakeshore this winter.

Ottawa Beach Inn, a longtime staple near Holland State Park, has closed its doors to make room for a new concept. Ottawa Beach Inn served the Holland community for 50 years and was purchased by River & Odi Hospitality Group in 2014.

FORECAST: Cold and quiet weather through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

