Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 7

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, April 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER DELIBERATIONS: Three days and still no verdict. Jurors went home for the night Wednesday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The judge reminded them to keep their thoughts private when away from the courthouse. Transcripts aren't available yet, but even if they were the judge said jurors shouldn't have them and instead must rely on their memory.

HOWLING TIMBERS DECISION TODAY: A judge in Muskegon County is expected to decide today what will happen to dozens of wolfdogs at the Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary.

In the civil case against the sanctuary, owner Brenda Pearson is accused of illegally breeding and housing wolfdogs. There are also several complaints of injuries at the facility, one involving a small child.

GRAND RIVER RAPIDS: For years, the City of Grand Rapids and an organization called Grand Rapids Whitewater (GRWW) have been working to restore the rapids to the Grand River. On Wednesday, April 6, they announced they're one stop closer to making that happen.

The city is now soliciting a request for qualifications from companies that hope to work on the river between Fulton and Bridge streets. The companies selected will be responsible for removing "four concrete low-head dams" in the river, and for building other structures in the river that will help "improve aquatic habitat."

BIGFOOT THIEF: Michigan State Police need your help finding Bigfoot. No, not the mystical creature that is said to haunt forests across the US.

A Michigan resident in Park Township reported a seven-foot-tall Sasquatch lawn ornament that had been stolen sometime around March 22. The sheet metal statue is described as being rusty and having various sharp edges to detail the fur of Sasquatch.

FORECAST: Scattered rain today and tomorrow. Drying out for the majority of the weekend. High of 43° Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.