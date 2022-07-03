Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 7

Here are the top headlines for Monday, March 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — RISING GAS PRICES: Gas prices in Michigan are up 42 cents compared to last week, setting a new 2022-high. According to AAA, this is the highest price since June 2013.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.97 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

28TH STREET SHOOTING: Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.

Police say a call came in at 10:16 a.m. reporting that a man was shot in front of a business in the 2100 block of 28th Street.

NEW GR POLICE CHIEF: Today, the Grand Rapids Police Department’s new chief will be sworn in.

Eric Winstrom will take the spot vacated by Chief Eric Payne, who retired Friday. As chief, Winstrom says he plans to make positive community engagement his top priority. He will take his oath of office Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

FERRIS PROFESSOR HEARING: A Ferris State University professor will be in court today.

Barry Mehler is suing the University after he was suspended for a viral, profanity-filled video. He says the suspension violates his First Amendment Rights, but the university disagrees, and adds that several students quit his classes because of his remarks.

FORECAST: 2 to 4" of snow will accumulate by 3 pm. Give yourself extra time on the roads. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.