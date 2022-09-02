Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MUSKEGON DEATH INVESTIGATION: Authorities in Muskegon say they believe they have recovered the body of a woman who had been missing since October 2021.

Muskegon Police Department detectives haven't released many details but did say a 39-year-old Muskegon man is in custody in connection to the case. A family member says the man in custody and the victim were in a relationship.

GR CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION: The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced charges against a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy he was caring for.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was responsible for the child's care at the time of the incident. He told investigators he was irritated at the child's fussiness and slammed the boy onto the ground two or three times before the baby became unresponsive.

MUSKEGON LAB OUTRAGE: There was a heated public comment session at last night’s Muskegon City Commission meeting.

Despite being approved unanimously by the commission two weeks ago, residents are speaking out against Northern Biomedical Research Facility being built where the West Shoreline Correctional Facility used to be. There is no work on whether or not plans will change.

AMBASSADOR BRIDGE LATEST: Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.

FORECAST: Milder temperatures today with a low-impact wintry mix. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.