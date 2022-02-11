Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 11

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Feb. 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING TODDLER VIGIL: It was a somber night on Meyer Avenue Thursday, as friends and family gathered not only to mourn, but celebrate the life of Khalise Brewer.

On Wednesday, Khalise was killed after being shot by her father. She is remembered for her relentless joy, laugh and smile.

MERCY NEGOTIATIONS: After an 11-hour meeting Thursday, a contract deal still has not been reached between Mercy Health Muskegon and its 1,800 union workers.

The union is negotiating for better working conditions, improved staffing and competitive wages. Union members have already approved a picket, but are hoping to reach a deal.

STUDIO PARK APARTMENTS: The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) approved the development of a 16-story residential tower that will be located on top of an existing parking structure in downtown Grand Rapids.

The approval of the $52 million project happened during a DDA board meeting on Wednesday. The DDA board also approved funding of up to $600,000 over a period of no longer than 10 years.

FORECAST: Slushy snow impacts this morning's commute, then windy with warming temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.