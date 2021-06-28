Tornado sirens to be tested in Ottawa County

A test of the outdoor warning sirens will take place on July 2 at 12 p.m. across the county to ensure the system is operational.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A tornado siren test will take place on July 2 at 12 p.m. across Ottawa County. The sirens will sound for approximately three minutes, Ottawa County Emergency Management reports.

The siren test is in place to ensure all systems are functioning properly during the peak season for severe weather. The tests also promote public awareness of the sirens throughout the County.

If you hear the warning sirens at any other time than during a planned test, seek more information and be aware of your surroundings, the Emergency Management team warns.

