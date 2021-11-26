Toys for Tots seeking donations as registration nears record

In Kent County alone, 9,500 people have registered for the program. The Kent County Toys for Tots coordinator says meeting the demand will not be easy.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We're just under a month away from Christmas, and there may be a record-setting number of families registering for Toys for Tots.

In Kent County alone, 9,500 people have registered for the program. The all-time record, set back in 2010, is just below 11,000.

The Kent County Toys for Tots coordinator Jeff DeJonge says meeting the demand will not be easy.

"Donations are down, both monetary and gift-wise, so we really need you know, the community's help," said DeJonge. "Toys for Tots is a community-funded event program. Without the community support, kids can't have a gift to open this holiday season."

This year's donations will be distributed in Kent County on Dec. 18.

Click here to learn more about the program. To find a list of toy drop-off locations, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.