HOLLAND, Mich. - Lakeshore students have the opportunity to get an inside look at a technical education Tuesday.

The Careerline Tech Center in Holland is hosting an open house event Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All area students grades 8th through 11th, parents and other community members can get a tour of the facility and a chance to check out the 30 career programs offered. Attendees can visit classrooms, meet instructors and speak with local business representative to hear who they're hiring and why.

The opens gives students a chance to hear about the benefits of a career or technical education, including how they can earn college credit and scholarships, fulfill high school credit requirements and gain real-world job experience while enrolled.

For more information about the event, visit Careerline online.

