West Michigan organization offering free coding workshops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Circus GR aims to help professionals of all ages to launch a career in technology. And kicking off on Saturday, the organization will host a series of free, entry-level learning to code workshops that can be attended entirely online.

"Since around April we've been doing them every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you are somebody that's looking for that career change, our goal would be to join one of our bootcamps -- our program that will train somebody and get them job ready after the bootcamp," said John Rumery the Director of the Grand Circus Grand Rapids campus.

He invites anyone that is struggling with the decision to make a career change to contact him for guidance.

"Doing a learn to code workshop is like becoming a part of a community, something bigger than yourself," says Rumery. "It's always easier when you have somebody by your side. I would love to talk to somebody through email, zoom call, phone call, I would love to buy you a virtual coffee if that would help! I think the conversation needs to happen if you're considering a career change. But don't just keep putting it off, let's get rolling."

Grand Circus has a campus in both Grand Rapids and Detroit. They have placed workers with employers like Amway, Ford, Spectrum Health, Magic Wrighter, Herman Miller, Famers Insurance and Lake Michigan Credit Union.

And to contact Director John Rumery, he invites you to call or email him at 616-240-2813 or john@grandcircus.co.

