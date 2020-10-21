Consumers Energy Foundation provides $250K to support skills training for nearly 8,000 students

Through this grant and initiative, Youth Solutions will help bridge the gap between available jobs and skilled workers.

JACKSON, Mich — The Consumers Energy Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to help provide skills training to nearly 8,000 students across the Lower Peninsula.

The grant would go towards Youth Solutions to expand a program called Michigan's Graduates’ Postsecondary and Career Pathways Accelerator.

“Youth Solutions is doing extraordinary work to equip today’s students with skills that will power their futures and our state’s economy,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s vice president of public affairs, in a press release Wednesday. “The Consumers Energy Foundation is thrilled to provide financial resources that will connect even more young people with job opportunities right now.”

Youth Solutions’ leading program is Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, a state-based affiliate of the nation’s Jobs for America’s Graduates organization, one of the largest and most successful school-to-work systems for vulnerable young people in the U.S.

Through this grant and initiative, Youth Solutions will help bridge the gap between available jobs and skilled workers by providing ways to explore post-secondary and career opportunities and develop skills for Michigan's youth.

“Michigan’s young people are our future workforce. Thanks to the Consumers Energy Foundation, together we will help youth overcome education and employment barriers in order to identify and pursue their careers of interest, here in our home state,” said Kristin Harrington, executive director of Youth Solutions.

The $250,000 grant is one of two awarded by the Consumers Energy Foundation through its first People Awards. Last month, the Foundation announced another $250,000 contribution to Youth Opportunities Unlimited to provide career training for students and young adults.

The People Awards were the third of three $500,000 grant allocations totaling $1.5 million. Planet Awards and Prosperity Awards winners were announced in April and late fall 2019.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.